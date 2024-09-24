Lucknow Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Gangraped By Neighbours; Accused Filmed Obcene Video To Blackmail

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl from the Sarojini Nagar area was allegedly abducted and gangraped by two youths from the same neighbourhood, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the girl, a 5th-grade student, was on her way home from school.

The accused allegedly forced the girl into a car and took her to a hotel, where they committed the crime, the victim's father told police. He alleged that the accused also filmed an obscene video of the girl and threatened to share it on social media if she reported the event.

Following the father's complaint, police registered a case against the two accused, Danish (19) and Amin (20), at Sarojini Nagar Police Station and launched a manhunt to arrest them.

On Monday, the accused duo allegedly stopped their car in front of her when she was returning from school, snatched her belongings, and dragged her into the car, the family alleged in the complaint, adding that the duo drove the car to a hotel near Lokbandhu Hospital in the Krishnanagar Police Station area and took her to a hotel room and allegedly raped her.

The girl’s father told police that when he saw his daughter in distraught condition in the evening, he immediately reported the incident to Krishnanagar Police Station, where the officials refused to register the complaint, saying that the incident spot comes under the Sarojini Nagar Police Station area. He finally went to Sarojini Nagar with his daughter at night and filed a case.