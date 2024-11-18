14-Year-Old Dev Pratap Singh Turns Scrap Into Dream Bike

Kota: As the saying goes, talent has no age; the same is true for 14-year-old Dev Pratap Singh Chaddha of the district in Rajasthan, who has transformed scrap into a stylish bike all on his own.

Dev, a student of Class 8th, spent two hours every day for five months on the balcony of his house, which he turned into his workshop, to create the masterpiece. Finally, his hard work paid off, and his creation hit the roads.

Dev says he has been very fond of bikes since childhood, which is why the idea of making the two-wheeler triggered him early.

“I started looking for old bikes and other mechanic scrap lying in the scrapyards and workshops. First, I found an old engine and fuel tank, which I bought home. Then I started looking for other items from the market and the scrapyard. Once I collected all major items, I started working on the project,” he said.

After five months of non-stop work, the bike is now in running condition, but there is some work left in it that he is fixing. “It may take me one to two months to make it perfect for any road,” he said.

Home Balcony Turned into Workshop

Dev has built a mechanic workshop on the balcony of his house, where he spends his free time after coming from school on improving the model. From welding to fitting and wiring, he is doing everything at home using junk and basic tools.

“I have spent seventeen thousand rupees on this entire project. However, most of the material in it is collected from junk,” he said.

Dev said that he wants to make a career in the field of modified bikes to see his designs running on roads across the world. “My love for bikes pushes me to work hard and keep me busy in the workshop to prepare for it,” he said.

Support And Encouragement From Family

The student of convent school, Dev, said his family has been supporting me all along in my project. “My father, Inderpal Singh Chaddha, is a contractor who supports me financially and encourages me despite his busy schedule,” he said.

Dev said he usually discusses his projects and ideas with his mother, Ramaneet Kaur. “Whenever I share my ideas and problems with my mother, she listens and helps me refine my ideas and suggest solutions,” he said, adding that my sister, Sneha, who is doing BDS, also helps him with the project.

Dev said that some work is pending on the bike, including the headlight. “The work of connecting the petrol tank must also be completed. I connected the engine to petrol via a bottle, and the bike is now operating. Arrangements must also be made for indicators, backlighting, covering, and seats,” he said.

Apart from this, metering and some other work is still pending, for which he is continuously working hard.