14 Uttar Pradesh Devotees Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Uttarakhand's Ramnagar

Ramnagar (Nainital): Fourteen devotees from Uttar Pradesh on their way to visit the Ramnagar Garjia Devi temple in Uttarakhand were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned in Ramnagar on Tuesday.

An official said that the vehicle carrying the devotees from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh collided with an electric pole and overturned near Shivlalpur Chungi in Ramnagar leading to grievous injuries to 14 devotees.

The injured are said to be from the same family. Their identity was not immediately known. They were immediately admitted to the government hospital in Ramnagar, where all are undergoing treatment. Police have started an investigation into the incident. Guddu, who was present with the injured, said that the vehicle was overloaded, which might have caused the accident. Dr. Deepa, a doctor at Ramnagar Joint Hospital, said that all the injured are undergoing treatment and are out of danger.

While police did not reveal the actual cause of the accident, Channo Devi, one of the injured devotees, claimed that the driver dozed off due to which the vehicle veered off the road and overturned on the roadside. Police are also probing the angle of overloading of the vehicle.

ARTO Sandeep Verma said that the department is continuously taking action against traffic rule violators, but many devotees were misbehaving with the employees during checking of vehicles. He said that a shuttle bus service will be started for the devotees in Haldua area, so that incidents like overloading can be stopped and devotees can have a safe darshan.