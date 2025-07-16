14 Telangana Villages Will Be Merged In Maharashtra

Mumbai: 14 villages from Telangana will be merged into Maharashtra. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given instructions in this regard, officials said on Wednesday.

These villages are located in Rajura and Jivati talukas in Telangana and will be merged into the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. This decision is likely to bring great relief to the citizens of the border area.

A high-level meeting was held in Mumbai and it was attended by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. MLA Devrao Bhongale, representatives of the 14 villages and Chandrapur District Collector Vinay Gowda GC were present.

The villagers briefed Bawankule about the issues they are facing. Bawankule responded positively to the demands of the villagers and ordered the process for the merger to start.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut has congratulated Fadnavis for this decision. He also advised taking an early decision regarding the villages along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.

"While 14 villages in Telangana are coming to Maharashtra, 672 villages in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border area have been waiting for many years to come to Maharashtra. These include Belgaum, Nipani, Karwar, Khanapur, etc. 22 lakh people here are eager to come to Maharashtra."

"Kannada language is being imposed on 22 lakh people there and in the schools. Therefore, just as the decision was taken regarding these 14 villages, the state government and Fadnavis should also make efforts to take 672 villages along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border area into Maharashtra," added Raut.

The people of these villages had a desire and demand to come to Maharashtra for many years.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said, "14 villages in Telangana are coming to Maharashtra. But it is not appropriate for me to talk about border disputes. If the Belgaum (district) administration gives space, we will set up a department related to the Marathi language. We will also make such efforts, and speak to the Karnataka government."