14-Month-Old Child Among 2 Killed As Gas Leak Sparks Fire In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Two persons, including a 14-month-old child, were killed and 14 others severely burned in a devastating gas cylinder blast in Jodhpur’s Gulab Sagar area in Rajasthan, police said. The explosion took place on Monday evening at a residential-cum-commercial building.

The blaze that led to the blast is believed to have started from furniture stored in the house, which quickly intensified the fire. According to authorities, two children who sustained critical injuries have been referred to Ummed Hospital from the MGH Burn Unit, where most of the injured are currently undergoing treatment.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and managed to control the flames. Atul Bhansali MLA, who reached the spot, said that the firefighters saved many lives by working bravely. The deceased have been identified as Hashim (14 months) and Sadiya. Mohammad Imran, a local resident from Nagauri Gate, shared that preparations were underway for a family meal intended for 20–25 people departing for Umrah (a pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina).

Around 4.30 p.m., a gas leak occurred during cooking, sparking a fire that spread rapidly due to the presence of flammable furniture materials in the house. The residents of the house are reportedly involved in furniture work.

Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Agarwal stated that 12 people experienced breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation, and the fire has been successfully brought under control. He assured that government assistance will be provided to the affected families. ACP Manglesh Chundawat and other officers also reached the spot.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has been briefed on the incident and has issued necessary instructions to the police and administration for relief and support measures. The Chief Minister expressed grief over the loss of lives. Expressing profound grief over the tragic accident, Sharma offered prayers for the peace of the departed souls. He wished a swift recovery to the injured and instructed officials to ensure they received proper and timely medical care.