14 Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Deep Ditch In Uttarakhand

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

An official said that the vehicle bearing registration number (UK03TA0043) went out of control and fell into a deep ditch on Birgul Road on Monday evening leading to serious injuries to at least 14 persons. The injured were shifted to the sub-district hospital by the rescue team of whom two have been referred to a higher centre.

Champawat (Uttarakhand): In a horrific road accident reported from Himalayan state Uttarakhand, 14 people were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a deep ditch in Champawat district of the state on Monday evening, officials said. Overloading is said to be the cause of the accident.

An official said that the Champawat Police Control Room received information that a Max vehicle bearing registration number (UK03TA0043) went out of control and fell into a deep ditch on Birgul Road. It is being told that about 15 to 20 people were on board the vehicle at the time of the accident. Local people informed the police-administration about the accident. After getting the information, police reached the spot and with the help of villagers, took out all the injured from the ditch and with the help of 108 ambulance, 14 injured were brought to Lohaghat sub-district hospital, where two were referred to tertiary case centre as their condition was critical.

Overloading Suspected As Cause Of Accident: An official said that 12 injured are being treated at the sub-district hospital. All the injured are residents of Champawat district. While police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the accident, according to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was carrying more passengers than its capacity. Prima facie, overloading is being said to be the cause of the accident. Police is investigating the incident. The accident in Champawat comes two weeks after two persons died while six others were injured after a vehicle was swept away in Kirauda Nala on Tanakpur-Purnagiri road in the Uttarakhand district on Aug 9.

