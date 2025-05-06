14 Horses And Mules Die Of Suspected Equine Influenza Along Kedarnath Yatra Route In Uttarakhand; 24-Hour Ban On Service

Rudraprayag: In an alarming development with regard to the ongoing Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand, 14 horses and mules operating along the Kedarnath yatra route have died within two days due to suspected equine influenza infection prompting the authorities to enforce a 24-hour ban on the service as a precautionary measure.

Confirming the ban on the horse and mule service along the Kedarnath route, a spokesperson for the District Magistrate Rudraprayag said that Secretary Animal Husbandry Dr. BVRCC Purushottam reached Rudraprayag and held a review meeting with the district administration to stock of the mitigation measures.

“24 hour ban on horses and mules operating in Kedarnath Yatra. Secretary Animal Husbandry Dr. BVRCC Purushottam reached Rudraprayag and held a review meeting with the district administration. The Animal Husbandry Department took a decision after receiving complaints of equine influenza virus in animals,” the spokesperson said in a post on X on Monday.

According to officials, six horses died on May 4, while on May 5, another 8 horses and mules died due to the suspected equine influenza virus, also known as the horse flu.

Secy Animal Husbandry Rules Out Equine Influenza

But Secretary Animal Husbandry Dr. BVRCC Purushottam ruled out equine influenza as the cause of death saying the animals died due to some other reason.

Purushottam said that a central investigation team is arriving in Rudraprayag from Haryana's Hisar to ascertain the cause of death of the animals.

“At present, we have taken special precautions for horses and mules infected with the virus. Their use in the Kedarnath Yatra has been banned for the next 24 hours,” Purushottam said.

Purushottam said that the Yatra was stopped in 2010 under similar circumstances. “But we will not stop the Yatra this time. We are taking all kinds of safety measures. The horses that are infected are being kept in quarantine, away from the Yatra”.

Sources said that the complaints of infection in horses and mules began since the beginning of April. After receiving continuous complaints, 16,000 horses and mules were screened by the Animal Husbandry Department from April 4 to April 30 during which 152 were found positive in sero sampling, an official said. However, they were found negative in RT PCR, he added.

Kedarnath Yatra under Chardham takes place in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Amid ban on horses and mules, Rudraprayag district administration has appealed to the pilgrims to travel on foot as well as by palanquin and 'dandi-kandi'. Animal operators who operate horses and mules for transportation and carrying goods in Kedarnath Yatra have been strictly instructed not to operate their animals on the Yatra route during these 24 hours. If anyone is found doing so, strict action has been warned against him.

What Is Equine Influenza?

Also known as Horse Flu, Equine Influenza is caused by Equine Influenza viruses (EIVs) transmitted to horses and mules from birds.

Symptoms: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the symptoms of horse flu are as follows:

Fever (elevated body temperature between 39 and 41ﹾC)

Dry cough

Wheezing when breathing in severe cases

Loss of appetite

Fatigue (tiredness)