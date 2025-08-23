ETV Bharat / state

₹14 Crore Scam Unearthed At SBI Branch In Chennur, Telangana, Cashier Missing

Chennur (Mancherial): A massive financial scandal has shaken the State Bank of India’s Chennur SBI-2 branch, where an internal audit has revealed shocking irregularities.

Gold ornaments worth nearly ₹13 crore and over ₹1 crore in cash have gone missing, sending shockwaves through the town. The fraud came to light during a routine audit that began on Wednesday, when officials noticed glaring mismatches between pledged gold and deposited cash records.

Panic quickly spread after suspicions fell on the branch cashier, a resident of Settipally village in Jaipur mandal. He vanished soon after the audit began and has been unreachable since Wednesday, his phone switched off, deepening doubts about his role in the fraud.

Acting swiftly, the branch manager alerted the police. A joint probe by the bank and police was launched, with Ramagundam CP Amber Kishore Jha, Mancherial DCP Bhaskar, Jaipur ACP Venkateshwarlu, and local CI and SI teams leading the investigation. Officials have been poring over records, questioning staff, and cross-checking documents to assess the full extent of the scam.