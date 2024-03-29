14 candidates contesting in 2 LS seats in Arunachal

Itanagar(Arunachal Pradesh): Fourteen candidates are in the fray for the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, which will go to polls on April 19, an official said on Friday.

Eight candidates will contest in the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency from where Union Earth Sciences minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Nabam Tuki are trying their luck.

The total number of candidates, contesting in the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency, is six after the nomination of Techi Rana, an independent candidate, was found invalid during scrutiny on Thursday, the official said. Eight independent candidates are fighting the Lok Sabha polls from the two constituencies.

Besides Lok Sabha polls, assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held on April 19. Altogether 169 candidates are in the fray for the 60 assembly seats, the official said.

The number of valid nominations for the assembly elections includes 59 of the BJP, 23 of the Congress, 16 of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and 23 of the National People's Party (NPP). There are 29 independent candidates in the assembly elections, he added.