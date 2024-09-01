13-Year-Old Pregnant After Rape In UP's Farukkhabad

Farrukhabad (UP): A 13-year-old girl here has become pregnant allegedly after she was raped by a government school peon, police said on Saturday.



An FIR has been lodged against the peon of the council school and his associate who allegedly helped him during the incident some months ago, the police said.



"The family of the 13-year-old girl has lodged a case against the accused men. The girl had gone to defecate at night when Pankaj and Amit of the village caught her and took her to an empty house where Amit raped her while Pankaj stood outside and kept a watch," a police official said, citing the complaint.



"The accused raped her by stuffing a cloth in her mouth. After this, the girl was threatened that if she complained, they would kill her. But when the girl became five-month pregnant, her mother came to know about the matter. After which the mother approached the local police," the official said.



An FIR has been lodged on charges of rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, the police said.



Pankaj is a peon in council school and he got the job as the dependent of a deceased, they said. Kayamganj Kotwali in-charge Inspector Ram Avatar said that initial medical check-up on the girl has been done. "No one has been arrested yet. Arrests will be made soon in the case," the official added.