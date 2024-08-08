ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Harini Sri performs Bharatanatyam To Support Wayanad Landslide Victims

Chennai(Tamil Nadu): In a thoughtful move, a 13-year-old girl child from Tamil Nadu, Harini Sri, performed Bharatanatyam for three straight hours to raise funds for the people affected by the Wayanad landslides in Kerala. The young girl donated Rs 15,000, including her savings, to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) on Thursday.

Taking to its official handle on X, the Information Public Relations (IPRD), Kerala government posted, "A 13-year-old girl child from Tamil Nadu, Harini Sri, performed Bharatanatyam for 3 hours straight to raise funds for the Wayanad landslide to #standwithwayanad. She donated Rs15,000, including her savings, to CMDRF."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with the youngster and gave her blessings. The Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Kerala's Wayanad were hit by massive landslides on July 30, claiming over 300 lives and creating widespread property damage.

Meanwhile, a special team consisting of army personnel, SOG officials, and forest officials has been conducting a search operation at Sunrise Valley in Soojippara, inside the forest, since Thursday.