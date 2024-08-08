ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Harini Sri performs Bharatanatyam To Support Wayanad Landslide Victims

By ANI

Published : 18 hours ago

In the massive disaster that occurred in Kerala's Wayanad at the end of July, countless innocents lost their lives, and several remained missing and became homeless. At such times, a 13-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu, Harini Sri, performed Bharatanatyam for three straight hours to raise funds for the calamity-affected victims and donated Rs 15,000, including her savings, to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) on Thursday.

Chennai(Tamil Nadu): In a thoughtful move, a 13-year-old girl child from Tamil Nadu, Harini Sri, performed Bharatanatyam for three straight hours to raise funds for the people affected by the Wayanad landslides in Kerala. The young girl donated Rs 15,000, including her savings, to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) on Thursday.

Taking to its official handle on X, the Information Public Relations (IPRD), Kerala government posted, "A 13-year-old girl child from Tamil Nadu, Harini Sri, performed Bharatanatyam for 3 hours straight to raise funds for the Wayanad landslide to #standwithwayanad. She donated Rs15,000, including her savings, to CMDRF."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with the youngster and gave her blessings. The Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Kerala's Wayanad were hit by massive landslides on July 30, claiming over 300 lives and creating widespread property damage.

Meanwhile, a special team consisting of army personnel, SOG officials, and forest officials has been conducting a search operation at Sunrise Valley in Soojippara, inside the forest, since Thursday.

The Wayanad district administration organized a farewell for the Indian Army personnel who were a part of the rescue and search operation in landslide-hit areas of Kerala's Wayanad.

As the Indian Army, after completing a ten-day-long rescue operation, is set to leave, the rescue operation will be handed over to the forces of the NDRF, SDRF, Fire Force, and Kerala police.

An Indian Army battalion comprising around 500 members from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Bengaluru is set to return. The maintenance team of Bailey Bridge, temporarily constructed by the Indian Army, will remain in the area.

IAF helicopters are now aiding the search operations. Till now, more than 700 kg of relief material, 8 civilians, and teams of the Special Operations Group have been airlifted by helicopters since Wayanad was hit by disaster on July 30.

