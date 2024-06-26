13-Year-Old Girl Gangraped, Killed In Haridwar; Accused BJP Leader Expelled

Dehradun: A BJP leader and his associate have been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl before murdering her in Haridwar, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, a case was registered at Bahadarabad police station against Adityaraj Saini, a member of BJP's OBC Commission and his associate Amit Saini.

Adityaraj has been expelled from the party and removed from the post. A letter in this regard was issued by Uttarakhand BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt.

On Monday morning, the girl's body was found near Patanjali Yogpeeth under Bahadarabad police station area of ​​​​Haridwar district. The girl's mother alleged that her daughter had gone out with Amit at 7:30 pm on Sunday and then went missing.

When the girl did not return home till late at night, her mother called her on her mobile phone but the phone was picked up by Amit who asked her not to worry as she was with him. He had also asked her not to disturb him by calling repeatedly, the woman said. Despite this, the girl's mother called after some time but the mobile was found to be switched off.

When the girl did not return even the next morning, the woman went to Adityaraj's house since Amit worked with him, but could not find her daughter. When she told that she will report at the police station, the latter stopped her saying he would look into the matter himself. Adityaraj is also the husband of the village head.

The victim's family alleged that Amit had trapped their daughter and was raping her for the last six months on the false promise of marriage. They alleged that their daughter was gang-raped and killed by Amit and Adityaraj.

The incident has triggered a political furore in Uttarakhand with the Congress slamming the BJP-run government. Congress state spokesperson Garima Dasoni alleged that law and order have deteriorated in the state resulting which, incidents of women being raped and murdered are occurring here.

