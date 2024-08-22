ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Assam Girl Thasmit Thamsat Found After 38-Hour Search, To Come To Kerala

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

A 13-year-old girl from Assam, who had gone missing, was found in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The girl will once again come to Kerala.

13-Year-Old Assam girl Thasmit Thamsat found after 38-hour search
File photo of Assam girl Thasmit Thamsat (ETV Bharat)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): In what comes as good news, a 13-year-old girl from Assam, Thasmit Thamsat, who ran away from Kazhakkoottam, Kerala, will come back to the state after being found in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The child was located around 10:15 PM last night after a 38-hour search operation. A four-member team led by Kazhakkoottam Station Inspector Ranjith is currently en route to Visakhapatnam to bring her back to the state. She is presently under the protection of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The Malayalee Association representatives in Visakhapatnam discovered the girl on a train travelling from Tambaram in Tamil Nadu to Chittaranjan in West Bengal. The police initially received a lead when a passenger reported seeing the girl on the Island Express heading to Kanyakumari early Wednesday morning after she had gone missing on Tuesday morning.

The Island Express goes from Kanyakumari to KSR Bengaluru City Junction and vice versa. Subsequent investigations by Tamil Nadu Police confirmed that the girl had boarded a train from Kanyakumari at Chennai-Egmore station.

However, she later switched to a local train heading from Egmore to Tambaram. From Tambaram, she boarded the Antyodaya Express, which took her to Visakhapatnam, where she was finally found by the Malayalee Association representatives.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): In what comes as good news, a 13-year-old girl from Assam, Thasmit Thamsat, who ran away from Kazhakkoottam, Kerala, will come back to the state after being found in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The child was located around 10:15 PM last night after a 38-hour search operation. A four-member team led by Kazhakkoottam Station Inspector Ranjith is currently en route to Visakhapatnam to bring her back to the state. She is presently under the protection of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The Malayalee Association representatives in Visakhapatnam discovered the girl on a train travelling from Tambaram in Tamil Nadu to Chittaranjan in West Bengal. The police initially received a lead when a passenger reported seeing the girl on the Island Express heading to Kanyakumari early Wednesday morning after she had gone missing on Tuesday morning.

The Island Express goes from Kanyakumari to KSR Bengaluru City Junction and vice versa. Subsequent investigations by Tamil Nadu Police confirmed that the girl had boarded a train from Kanyakumari at Chennai-Egmore station.

However, she later switched to a local train heading from Egmore to Tambaram. From Tambaram, she boarded the Antyodaya Express, which took her to Visakhapatnam, where she was finally found by the Malayalee Association representatives.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAM GIRLSEARCH OPERATION FOR ASSAM GIRLASSAM GIRL TO RETURN TO KERALAMALAYALEE ASSOCIATIONMISSING ASSAM GIRL FOUND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.