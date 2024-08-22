ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Assam Girl Thasmit Thamsat Found After 38-Hour Search, To Come To Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): In what comes as good news, a 13-year-old girl from Assam, Thasmit Thamsat, who ran away from Kazhakkoottam, Kerala, will come back to the state after being found in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The child was located around 10:15 PM last night after a 38-hour search operation. A four-member team led by Kazhakkoottam Station Inspector Ranjith is currently en route to Visakhapatnam to bring her back to the state. She is presently under the protection of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The Malayalee Association representatives in Visakhapatnam discovered the girl on a train travelling from Tambaram in Tamil Nadu to Chittaranjan in West Bengal. The police initially received a lead when a passenger reported seeing the girl on the Island Express heading to Kanyakumari early Wednesday morning after she had gone missing on Tuesday morning.