13 States, 350 Artists, One Rain-Soaked Spectacle: Saputara’s Folk Fiesta Returns

The lush surroundings of Saputara gets ready for the monsoon magic. ( ETV Bharat )

Saputara: Call it monsoon mania, imbued with a heady cocktail of culture, carnival, and connection. The lush green slopes of Gujarat’s only hill station, Saputara are getting ready for the monsoon magic. Beginning Saturday, July 26, the sleepy town nestled in the Dang district will transform into a vibrant theatre of folk melodies.

The Saputara Monsoon Festival 2025, a three-week extravaganza of country's rich culture, will continue till August 17, captivating visitors with its varied attractions.

Gujarat government is projecting this event not just as a tourist draw, but as a platform for economic upliftment and cultural pride.

A platform for promoting tribal culture & local traditions

Saputara Monsoon Festival 2025 to be organised by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL), Saputara will brim with vibrant tribal rhythm. "The festival is a matter of pride, gives us a platform to display our work, and we get recognition," says Sushila Gavit, a local dancer from Ahwa.

The festival has become a platform for promoting tribal culture, natural beauty, and local traditions. Tourists from not only Gujarat but also other states will flock to participate in the festival.

Over 350 artists from 13 states

For the first time this year, under the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’, a Grand Folk Carnival Parade has been organised, featuring over 350 artists from 13 states. These artists will present vibrant folk traditions with traditional song and dance during the parade. Additionally, this year activities like 'Rain Dance' and 'Nature Walk' are also introduced.

Saputara Monsoon Festival will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage through classical and folk traditions. Other highlights include performances by renowned Gujarati artists like Geetaben Rabari, Parth Oza, and Raag Mehta, as well as Kerala’s famous Thekkinkadu Attam Musical Band.