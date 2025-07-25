13 States, 350 Artists, One Rain-Soaked Spectacle: Saputara’s Folk Fiesta Returns

Saputara: Call it monsoon mania, imbued with a heady cocktail of culture, carnival, and connection. The lush green slopes of Gujarat’s only hill station, Saputara are getting ready for the monsoon magic. Beginning Saturday, July 26, the sleepy town nestled in the Dang district will transform into a vibrant theatre of folk melodies.
The Saputara Monsoon Festival 2025, a three-week extravaganza of country's rich culture, will continue till August 17, captivating visitors with its varied attractions.
Gujarat government is projecting this event not just as a tourist draw, but as a platform for economic upliftment and cultural pride.
A platform for promoting tribal culture & local traditions
Saputara Monsoon Festival 2025 to be organised by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL), Saputara will brim with vibrant tribal rhythm. "The festival is a matter of pride, gives us a platform to display our work, and we get recognition," says Sushila Gavit, a local dancer from Ahwa.
The festival has become a platform for promoting tribal culture, natural beauty, and local traditions. Tourists from not only Gujarat but also other states will flock to participate in the festival.
Over 350 artists from 13 states
For the first time this year, under the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’, a Grand Folk Carnival Parade has been organised, featuring over 350 artists from 13 states. These artists will present vibrant folk traditions with traditional song and dance during the parade. Additionally, this year activities like 'Rain Dance' and 'Nature Walk' are also introduced.
Saputara Monsoon Festival will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage through classical and folk traditions. Other highlights include performances by renowned Gujarati artists like Geetaben Rabari, Parth Oza, and Raag Mehta, as well as Kerala’s famous Thekkinkadu Attam Musical Band.
Additionally, tourists will enjoy Tableau Shows across Saputara, along with events like the Sunday Cyclothon, Dahi Handi competition, Janmashtami celebrations, and a Mini Marathon on Independence Day, which will highlight cultural and patriotic fervour.
Financial benefits to local communities
The march of tourists during the monsoon festival has boosted employment opportunities and income sources in Dang and surrounding areas, leading to an improved standard of living.
To familiarise tourists with Dang’s local culture and provide employment to local artists, various features will be introduced during the festival. Local artists will perform at Saputara Main Circle, Governor Hill, and Saputara Lake Boat Club.
Additionally, the Main Dome Events Area will host a tribal food festival, tribal tattoo workshop, tribal art and craft stalls, Warli painting workshop, folk music, magic shows, and other activities, ensuring a memorable experience for tourists.
A record in the making
Saputara’s pleasant climate and natural beauty have always been a top choice for tourists. As a result of the Monsoon Festival organised by the state’s Tourism Corporation, the number of tourists visiting Dang has been steadily increasing.
In 2022, Saputara welcomed 8.16 lakh visitors, which rose to 11.13 lakh in 2023 and 11.67 lakh in 2024. For Dang district as a whole, 10.40 lakh tourists visited in 2022, 22.40 lakh in 2023, and 26.91 lakh in 2024.
The Gujarat government has placed Dang district on the national tourism map through infrastructural development, tailored programmes considering the unique geographical conditions, and the implementation of tribal development schemes.
