13 Naxalites With A Bounty Of Rs 13 Lakh Surrendered In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The surrendered Maoists were active in the Gondia division of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 28 seconds ago

Bijapur: 13 Naxalites, five of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 13 lakh on their heads, surrendered before security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said.

Nandu Avalam alias Durgesh alias Kotesh and his wife Deve Madkam alias Chandani, cadres Munna Kakem, Sukhram Hemla, Bhima Vekko, along with eight other Naxals turned themselves in before security personnel, he said.

The surrendered Maoists were active in the Gondia division of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. According to officials, the surrendered Naxalites will be given facilities under the rehabilitation policy by the government. At present, everyone has been given a cash amount of Rs 25,000.

While quitting the armed movement, the cadres denounced the inhuman and hollow Maoist ideology and hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy as well as the police's rehabilitation drive 'Niyaad Nellanar', said Jitendra Yadav, SP, Bijapur.

Kakem, who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was the Katam Area Committee Member (ACM) under the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) division of the outlawed outfit CPI (Maoist), the official added.

Hemla was the People's Party Committee Member (PPCM) in Platoon No. 10 of the Jagargunda Area Committee, the official said, adding he carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

The couple were party members of the Malanjkhand Area Committee under the Gondia division of the outlawed Maoist organization. Vekko was the Pamed Area Committee party member, he said. The husband-wife duo and Vekko carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each, the official added.

TAGGED:

NAXALITES SURRENDERBIJAPUR SP JITENDRA YADAVNAXALITES OF GONDIA DIVISIONREHABILITATION POLICY FOR NAXALITESBIJAPUR NAXAL SURRENDER

