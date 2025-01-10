ETV Bharat / state

13 Naxalites With A Bounty Of Rs 13 Lakh Surrendered In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: 13 Naxalites, five of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 13 lakh on their heads, surrendered before security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said.

Nandu Avalam alias Durgesh alias Kotesh and his wife Deve Madkam alias Chandani, cadres Munna Kakem, Sukhram Hemla, Bhima Vekko, along with eight other Naxals turned themselves in before security personnel, he said.

The surrendered Maoists were active in the Gondia division of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. According to officials, the surrendered Naxalites will be given facilities under the rehabilitation policy by the government. At present, everyone has been given a cash amount of Rs 25,000.

While quitting the armed movement, the cadres denounced the inhuman and hollow Maoist ideology and hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy as well as the police's rehabilitation drive 'Niyaad Nellanar', said Jitendra Yadav, SP, Bijapur.