13 Infected With Guillain Barre Syndrome at Chinchwad In Pune

Pune: As many as 13 suspected Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases have been reported from different areas of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune.

While five patients have recovered, one has died of the disease. A few days back, a 67-year-old woman who was infected with GBS and later contracted pneumonia died. The woman was being treated at the Yashvantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. However, the Health department claimed the woman did not die due to GBS. On the other hand, the death of a youth due to GBS at the hospital, will be investigated. The hospital authorities have formed a committee to determine the exact cause of the youth's death and whether there was any delay in treating him.

Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Laxman Gofane said after conducting all kinds of tests, it was found that the deceased youth was suffering from both pneumonia and GBS. The deceased was a resident of Pimpri and worked as a driver for Ola and Uber. On the day he was brought to the hospital for treatment, he was suffering from cold and cough. He was admitted the intensive care unit within four to five hours after he suffered from paralysis. Blood and other tests revealed traces of pneumonia in both lungs. The patient was being treated for both ailments. "The patient was treated for 10 days at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital but he died on Thursday. The patient, being an Ola Uber driver, must have contracted the disease by consuming water or junk food outside," Gofane said.

The Health department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has started a door-to-door survey to detect cases and take preventive measures. A survey is being conducted by the civic body in areas from where the maximum number of cases were reported. It is being conducted by 16 teams which have so far surveyed 10,043 houses. Officials of the Health department informed that free treatment for the disease is being provided at all hospitals of the municipality.