13 Duped Of Rs 40 Lakh By Travel Agents For Fake Spain Visa In Haryana's Sirsa

Sirsa: Thirteen individuals from Haryana and Punjab were allegedly defrauded by a travel agency in Sirsa, Haryana collecting over 40 lakh rupees by promising them visas for Spain, police said.

The victims, who came from Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, and Patiala (Punjab), had each paid between 50,000 and 3.5 lakh rupees to "The Royal Travels" agency located on Hisar Road. When they arrived to collect their visas, they discovered the office locked and the agents were nowhere to be found.

One victim, Dharam Singh from Patiala, told police he paid 3 lakh rupees on February 1 to agent Kuldeep Kumar and his associate Tamanna for a Spain visa. He had previously given a 20,000 rupee cash advance. The visa and ticket he eventually received turned out to be fake, and calls to the agent's phone now go unanswered.