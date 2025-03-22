ETV Bharat / state

13 Duped Of Rs 40 Lakh By Travel Agents For Fake Spain Visa In Haryana's Sirsa

The victims, who came from Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, and Patiala (Punjab), had each paid between 50,000 and 3.5 lakh rupees to the agents.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Sirsa: Thirteen individuals from Haryana and Punjab were allegedly defrauded by a travel agency in Sirsa, Haryana collecting over 40 lakh rupees by promising them visas for Spain, police said.

The victims, who came from Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, and Patiala (Punjab), had each paid between 50,000 and 3.5 lakh rupees to "The Royal Travels" agency located on Hisar Road. When they arrived to collect their visas, they discovered the office locked and the agents were nowhere to be found.

One victim, Dharam Singh from Patiala, told police he paid 3 lakh rupees on February 1 to agent Kuldeep Kumar and his associate Tamanna for a Spain visa. He had previously given a 20,000 rupee cash advance. The visa and ticket he eventually received turned out to be fake, and calls to the agent's phone now go unanswered.

Police Station In-charge Ram Kumar of Civil Lines confirmed that all 13 victims had filed complaints. "When they reached to collect their visas, the shop and office gates were locked. Both agents have fled, and we are searching for them," he stated.

The scam has affected residents from multiple villages including Dhani Garan in Hisar district; Alika and Madh in Fatehabad district; and Randhawa, Chamal, Maujukhera, and Ahmedpur in Sirsa district.

Police have registered a case against Kuldeep Kumar and Tamanna under various sections and have launched an investigation to locate the suspects.

TAGGED:

