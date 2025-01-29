Class XII Student Dies By Suicide in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Bharatpur: A class XII student died by suicide in Laxmi Nagar locality the city.

The deceased was a student of a private school and lived in a rented room with his younger brother. ASI Hargopal Singh of Mathura Gate police station said police reached the spot and collected evidence and sent the deceased's body to the mortuary of RBM Hospital where the autopsy was conducted. The deceased's father, a resident of Hasela village in Uttar Pradesh, said that at 12 noon on Tuesday, his younger son informed him about the incident on phone. He said the school authorities had been complaining that his elder son was weak in studies.

As soon as information on the incident was received, the deceased's family reached RBM Hospital in Bharatpur. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family. On January 21, a 19-year-old student had committed suicide due to academic pressure. He was preparing for SSC and lived in Ambedkar hostel. The next day, two students allegedly died by suicide in Kota. Both incidents had occurred in Jawahar Nagar locality of the city. Rajasthan has been witnessing a rise in cases of students from schools and coaching centres ending their lives in recent years.

According to police reports, 87 students died by suicide from 2019 to 2014. Most of the victims are in the age group of 17 to 18 years and many are students aged above 18 years, police said. Also a significant number of the victims hail from other states, who were staying in hostels to prepare for competitive exams, they added.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.