125-Year-Old Hanuman Temple Discovered, Reopened In Gujarat

Devotees had stopped visiting this Hanuman temple 40-50 years ago following rising anti-social activities in the area.

Hanuman Temple reopened to public (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST

Devbhoomi Dwarka: A 125-year-old Nepali style Hanuman temple was discovered from an Acacia forest during a demolition drive in Balapar area of Bet Dwarka in Gujarat and reopened to the public on Hanuman Jayanti after reinstalling the idol, which is a childhood form of Lord Hanuman.

The temple was found abandoned in the acacia forest during demolition work. Locals call this temple 'Dada Ka Mandir'. Around 40 to 50 years ago, the turnout of devotees started decreasing due to rise in anti-social activities in the area, they said. To maintain the sanctity of the temple, locals had shifted Lord Hanuman's idol to another place.

Idol of Lord Hanuman that is worshipped here (ETV Bharat)

After discovering the temple, Devbhoomi Dwarka district police renovated it and reinstalled the original Hanuman idol as per traditional rituals on the day of Hanuman Jayanti on April 12. This temple has been named 'Baal Hanuman Mandir'.

Temple situated in Acacia forest (ETV Bharat)

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi shared information about this temple on his X handle. "During a recent mega illegal demolition drive in the Balapor area of Devbhoomi Bet Dwarka, a small, forgotten Hanuman temple was discovered hidden among the grasslands. After inquiring with local senior citizens, it was revealed that demographic changes and illegal encroachments had led to the temple's decline and abandonment. Thankfully, the Gujarat police took the initiative to conserve and restore the temple. On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the temple was reopened to the public, reviving a piece of local heritage and spirituality," he wrote.

Idol of Lord Hanuman that is worshipped here (ETV Bharat)

Temple situated in Acacia forest (ETV Bharat)

