12-Yr-Old Girl Kills 4-Yr-Old Boy In Gwalior, Says 'Baba' Had Cast A spell On Her

Gwalior: A four-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, who went missing two days back, was allegedly killed by a 12-year-old girl of the neighbourhood, police said on Thursday.

Police recovered the body from a pit near an under-construction building today. During interrogation, the girl said she committed the crime under the spell of a tantrik, whom she had met on the road. She is being interrogated in police custody, officials said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the boy suddenly disappeared while playing in his home. When his parents could not find him anywhere, they filed a missing report at Sirol police station. After this, Sirol Police set up four teams and started searching for the child. Police then examined the CCTV footage around the posh Cosmo Ananda colony of the area.

Footage revealed the child walking away from his house with a girl. With the help of the CCTV footage, police took the 12-year-old girl into custody and started questioning her.

Gwalior SP said the girl kept changing her statement when asked about the child. First, she said that she had taken the child along with her to feed him berries and had returned after that. However, when the police pointed out that she had returned alone, she said she had met a 'baba' who had cast a spell on her following which, she grabbed the child's neck, resulting in his death.

Upon hearing this, police took the girl and inspected the spot where she had reportedly taken the child to feed berries. When searching the area, the child's body was found buried in the pit dug near an under-construction building. After recovering the body, police sent it for post-mortem.

Police said the minor girl will be asked as to why she did this act and who else was with her. It is suspected that she could not have carried out such an incident alone, they added.

SP Dharamvir Singh said, "The accused is a minor, so the help of a child psychologist will be taken for questioning her."