12-Yr-Old Boy Dies Of Rare Brain Infection In Kozhikode, Third Case Since May

Kozhikode: A 12-year-old boy died of amoebic meningitis, a rare brain infection caused by amoeba found in contaminated water, at a private hospital in Kozikhode, officials said on Thursday.

EP Mridul, a resident of Farook College area died while undergoing treatment last night. His death marks the third case of fatal infection in Kerala.

Mridul had contracted the infection after swimming in a pond near his house. After showing initial symptoms, he was initially admitted to Feroke Government Taluk Hospital. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to a private hospital in Kozhikode. Doctors put him on ventilator support but could not save him.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have closed the pond and collected samples from all surrounding ponds for testing. The Panchayat Health Standing Committee is assessing the situation, officials said.

Prior to Mridul, two persons had died of amoebic meningitis. A five-year-old girl from Malappuram had died on May 21 and a 13-year-old girl from Kannur passed away on June 25.