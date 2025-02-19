12-Year-Old's Emotional Plea: Offers Reward For Thieve's Arrest After Father's Death In Singrauli

Singrauli: In a video from Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old boy, Aarav Singh, has announced a reward to the police for the capture of thieves who allegedly stole from his house over a year ago. Aarav, a Class 6 student from Jarhan village, is seen in the video recounting the painful events that led to his father's death.

"A year and a quarter ago, there was a theft in my house. The thieves stole cash and jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakhs. My father, Rituraj Singh, visited the police station numerous times, but the thieves were never caught. The stress of it all led to my father's heart attack, and he passed away," Aarav said in an emotional video.

In his grief, Aarav offered a cash reward of Rs 11 to the police officer who manages to arrest the culprits. His video, expressing the pain of losing his father and witnessing the failure of the police, has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

The theft occurred on the night of 'Dhanteras' the previous year in Jarhan Post village. Despite multiple visits to the local police station, no progress was made in the investigation, which ultimately led to the death of Rituraj Singh due to the ongoing stress, Aarav's relatives claimed.

Sunny Singh, Rituraj's younger brother, expressed his disappointment, stating, "The family is struggling to survive. Aarav's education and our daily needs are being taken care of through farming and hard labour, but we are disheartened by the lack of progress of the police."

Singrauli Additional Superintendent of Police Shivkumar Verma acknowledged the child's feelings. Verma said, "We respect Aarav's sentiments. The police are working diligently to catch the thieves, and the police station in-charge and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) have been instructed to expedite the investigation."