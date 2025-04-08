ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Relative Orchestrate 12-Yr-Old's Rape In Telangana, Probe On

DSP said the woman lured the victim to a forest, where her relative had brought two youths, who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST

Adilabad: Two persons, including a woman, orchestrated the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by two youths in Telangana's Adilabad district, police said on Tuesday. The accused are on the run and a case has been registered against them on the basis of the victim's complaint, they added.

The incident occurred in a forest near Mavala and unfolded on Sunday afternoon, sparking outrage and prompting swift police action.

DSP Jeevan Reddy said, "Investigations have revealed that a 35-year-old woman and her relative orchestrated the girl's rape. She lured the girl, a resident of a colony under the Mavala police station area, to a nearby forest and then her relative brought two youths to the spot, who sexually assaulted her. The girl returned home at night and confided in her mother and the latter reported the matter to the police."

A preliminary investigation was immediately launched and the accused were identified. Police then sent the victim to the RIMS Hospital and ensured that she received necessary medical attention.

A case was registered on Sunday night against the two youths, the woman and her relative under stringent sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) and POCSO Acts, the police said adding, investigations are underway and the accused will be nabbed very soon.

