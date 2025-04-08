ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Relative Orchestrate 12-Yr-Old's Rape In Telangana, Probe On

Adilabad: Two persons, including a woman, orchestrated the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by two youths in Telangana's Adilabad district, police said on Tuesday. The accused are on the run and a case has been registered against them on the basis of the victim's complaint, they added.

The incident occurred in a forest near Mavala and unfolded on Sunday afternoon, sparking outrage and prompting swift police action.

DSP Jeevan Reddy said, "Investigations have revealed that a 35-year-old woman and her relative orchestrated the girl's rape. She lured the girl, a resident of a colony under the Mavala police station area, to a nearby forest and then her relative brought two youths to the spot, who sexually assaulted her. The girl returned home at night and confided in her mother and the latter reported the matter to the police."