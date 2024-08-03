12-year-old Girl Raped By Retired Railway Employee In Uttar Pradesh; Video Sent To Her Mother

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident of sexual violence against children, a retired railway employee allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi with a boy shooting the video of the act on his phone and sending it to the girl's mother.

Police have arrested the accused railway employee and launched a manhunt to nab the boy who shot the video of the sexual assault. The accused has been identified as Devi Sharan Rajbhar, 67.

The incident has come to light in Phulpur police station area. Phulpur SO Praveen Kumar Singh said that after the video of the incident came to light, the accused was arrested and is being questioned in connection with the case. The boy who secretly shot the video is also being searched and will be arrested soon, he said.

The arrest was made following a complaint by the girl's mother. In her complaint, the woman said that a boy had messaged her a video of her daughter's rape on WhatsApp leaving her in shock. The woman approached the police station and lodged a complaint in this regard.

It is learnt that the alleged sexual assault took place on July 12, when the girl had went to the nearby fields to graze her animals. The accused lured her with some toys and chocolates and took her to a deserted place where he raped her, police said.