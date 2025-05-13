12-Year-Old Boy Stabs Teen Friend To Death In Karnataka's Hubballi

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy stabbed his 14-year-old friend to death in Hubballi city on Monday evening following a quarrel while playing, police said.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Shashikumar said that the incident happened in the Kamaripet police station limits around 7 pm, and the boy will be presented before the juvenile court. According to him, the boy, a sixth-grade student and his deceased friend, an eighth-grade student, quarrelled while playing. After that, the boy went to his house, brought a knife and stabbed his 14-year-old friend.

The mother of the boy who stabbed took the deceased to the hospital, thinking that it must have been a minor injury. But to her shock, the doctors declared him dead. "It is a very disturbing incident. In my service, I am witnessing such an incident for the first time. I appeal to all parents to keep a watch on the social behaviour of their kids," Shashikumar said.