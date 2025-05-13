ETV Bharat / state

12-Year-Old Boy Stabs Teen Friend To Death In Karnataka's Hubballi

The incident happened in the Kamaripet police station limits around 7 pm on Monday.

12-Year-Old Boy Stabs Teen Friend To Death In Karnataka's Hubballi
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 8:13 AM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy stabbed his 14-year-old friend to death in Hubballi city on Monday evening following a quarrel while playing, police said.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Shashikumar said that the incident happened in the Kamaripet police station limits around 7 pm, and the boy will be presented before the juvenile court. According to him, the boy, a sixth-grade student and his deceased friend, an eighth-grade student, quarrelled while playing. After that, the boy went to his house, brought a knife and stabbed his 14-year-old friend.

The mother of the boy who stabbed took the deceased to the hospital, thinking that it must have been a minor injury. But to her shock, the doctors declared him dead. "It is a very disturbing incident. In my service, I am witnessing such an incident for the first time. I appeal to all parents to keep a watch on the social behaviour of their kids," Shashikumar said.

Read More:

  1. Lover Stabs Boyfriend To Death In Dehradun; Case Lodged
  2. Jilted Lover Stabs Woman, Kills Her Mother In Andhra Pradesh

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy stabbed his 14-year-old friend to death in Hubballi city on Monday evening following a quarrel while playing, police said.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Shashikumar said that the incident happened in the Kamaripet police station limits around 7 pm, and the boy will be presented before the juvenile court. According to him, the boy, a sixth-grade student and his deceased friend, an eighth-grade student, quarrelled while playing. After that, the boy went to his house, brought a knife and stabbed his 14-year-old friend.

The mother of the boy who stabbed took the deceased to the hospital, thinking that it must have been a minor injury. But to her shock, the doctors declared him dead. "It is a very disturbing incident. In my service, I am witnessing such an incident for the first time. I appeal to all parents to keep a watch on the social behaviour of their kids," Shashikumar said.

Read More:

  1. Lover Stabs Boyfriend To Death In Dehradun; Case Lodged
  2. Jilted Lover Stabs Woman, Kills Her Mother In Andhra Pradesh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOUNG BOY STABS FRIENDBOY KILLS FRIENDHUBBALI MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fearless In The Face Of Fangs, Snake Girl Of Odisha Niharika Protects Reptiles, Trains Rescuers & Saves Lives

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.