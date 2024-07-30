12 Students Faint Due To Heatstroke At Uttar Pradesh School; Hospitalised

12 Students Faint Due To Heatstroke At Uttar Pradesh School (ETV Bharat)

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): In an alarming development, at least a dozen children fainted due to heatstroke after being allegedly forced by the school administration to undergo PT and yoga twice during the prayer meeting at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Tuesday.

The incident came to light at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya in Harchandpur in the Malwan area. An official said around a dozen students fell unconscious when they were made to do PT and yoga twice during the school assembly causing panic among other students and the staff. The on duty staff soon swung into action and shifted the students to the medical college.

Divulging further details about the incident, District Magistrate (DM) Prem Ranjan Singh said that 12 students have been hospitalized at the medical college hospital out of whom five have been administered IV fluids. The DM Etah said that the condition of all the students is stable. He said that a medical team has been sent to the school to examine the rest of the students whether they need hospitalization due to the heatstroke. The students are said to be from classes 6 to 9.

Over the alleged negligence by the staff by forcing the students to do PT and yoga twice amid scorching summer heat, Singh said it was being probed why students were made to exercise twice. It is learnt that the Additional District Magistrate has been instructed to investigate the allegations of the students.

The children whose health deteriorated include Neetu, Aryan, Roshni, Pari, Divyanshi, Mahir, Palak, Hrithik, Agrima, Nandini, Divyansh, Anushka, Aradhya and Priyanshi.