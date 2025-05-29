Ladakh's 12 Outstanding Educators Felicitated At First State Teachers Award 2024

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: As a mark of tribute to the dedication and impact of educators in Ladakh, Lt. Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), felicitated 12 outstanding teachers and masters during the 'First State Teachers Award 2024', organised by the Department of School Education here in Leh on Thursday.

Addressing the award ceremony, LG Ladakh said, "I congratulate all the teachers and masters who have received the first-ever State Teachers' Award, a recognition of their dedication and merit. Teachers hold a place even higher than God, for they are the ones who guide students onto the right path and teach them the ways of the world."

Reiterating the critical importance of education in a person's life, he urged parents and guardians to ensure the best possible education for their children. "Teachers play a vital role in shaping the personality of students by offering a composite package of knowledge, values, and discipline, thus instilling a sense of nationalism in them," he remarked.

Reflecting on future-focused growth, he highlighted the need to tap into futuristic trends like harnessing nuclear energy, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to meet the growing energy demands. He said, "Our teachers and faculty have made commendable efforts in improving the standard of education in Ladakh."

He also emphasised key reforms, such as the transition from JKBOSE to CBSE curriculum and the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, as pivotal steps towards ensuring quality education.

Congratulating the award winners, Tsering Angchuk, Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh, said, "There is a significant improvement in board exam results compared to last year due to collective efforts and dedication of the teaching staff. Our teachers have done commendable work in inculcating the habit of critical thinking among students. We have taken steps such as providing transportation to government schools, clubbing certain village schools to convert them into residential schools, and proposing training for staff to effectively run Atal Tinkering Labs, all aimed at enhancing the learning experience for our students."

Dr Pawan Kotwal, Chief Secretary, UT Ladakh, said, "Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future of students. UT Administration, under the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor, has undertaken several initiatives to acknowledge and honour government employees for their exemplary work and dedication."

Highlighting the national vision, Dr Kotwal said, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Government of India aims to harness the potential of nuclear energy, and it is essential to raise awareness among people about its benefits for the nation. I request our teaching staff to guide and mentor students from Ladakh so that they can become toppers and bring laurels not only to Ladakh but also to the entire nation."

Tsering Paldan, Director of School Education, Ladakh, said, "The National Teachers' Award is presented to outstanding teachers at the national level. Similarly, each state confers the State Teachers' Award every year to recognise exceptional educators. In the same spirit, after Ladakh became a Union Territory, we drafted the Ladakh Teachers' Award Policy. A few months ago, the policy was officially notified, following which we invited nominations. A district-level committee was constituted to scrutinise all applications and recommend suitable candidates to the state-level committee for further verification. This year, six teachers from Ladakh have been selected, three from Leh and three from Kargil. The awardees include two masters, one each from Leh and Kargil, and four lecturers, two each from Leh and Kargil."

Speaking about the parameters for selecting awardees, Tsering Paldan, Director of School Education, Ladakh, said, "We follow a comprehensive set of parameters to evaluate teachers. Sixty percent of the selection weightage is based on academic excellence, which includes a review of their students' results over the past five years. The remaining 40 percent is distributed across various criteria such as teaching methods, communication skills, and student satisfaction. We collect feedback from students as well as from parents and the local community. We also assess the kind of innovative practices the teacher has implemented in the school or village. Furthermore, we evaluate their overall conduct in school, with an additional discretion of 10 marks given to the principal or headmaster for internal assessment. The larger objective is to encourage and recognise good teachers at the school level, which ultimately benefits students and helps improve their performance. It also serves to inspire other educators. The ultimate goal is to ensure the delivery of quality education to every student."

Ishey Lamo, a teacher at Government High School Domkhar Gongma, said, "The felicitation is truly motivating. Teachers are often not valued enough in society, but this recognition shows that our efforts hold value. It feels rewarding to see our hard work being acknowledged, and it encourages us to do even more. Students are also happy and proud that we received this award."

Another awardee Mehboob Ali, Lecturer at Government Higher Secondary School, Trespone, Kargil, said, "I feel really happy and encouraged by this recognition. It motivates me to work even harder. I want to focus more on skill-based teaching methodologies, as most students currently study just to earn a degree, without being exposed to practical skills. This award inspires us to work on such areas. I sincerely thank the UT Administration for introducing this policy in the Education Department. When teachers are motivated, it leads to positive changes in teaching methods, which ultimately benefits the learners."

The teachers and masters honoured with the 1st State Teachers Award 2024 include Mehboob Ali from Higher Secondary School, Trespone; Shamima Bano from Higher Secondary School, Chuchot; Farzana Parveen from High School Goma, Kargil; Rinchen Angmo from Boys Higher Secondary School, Leh; Mohd Abdullah from Middle School, Karith; Lotus Rabgais from Middle School, Taknak (Sakti); Mohd Yusuf from Model Middle School Biathang, Shilikchey; Chamba Yangtak from Igoo, Langkhor; Talib Hussain from High School, Kaksar; Ishey Lamo from High School, Domkhar; Khaduim Hussain from Higher Secondary School, Pashkyum; and Sonam Angchuk from Higher Secondary School, Baima, Leh.