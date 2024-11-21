12 Out Of 20 AYUSH Colleges In Uttarakhand Fail To Meet Quality Standards In National Assessment

Dehradun: In a setback to claims by the Pushkar Singh Dhami led BJP government in Uttarakhand to make the state a prime AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy)destination, 12 of the 20 AYUSH colleges in the state have failed to met the quality standards by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).
In the rating released by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of NCISM for pan India colleges, out of the total 20 AYUSH colleges in Uttarakhand, only 8 AYUSH colleges have met the standards.
According to the rating list released on the website of NCISM, 540 AYUSH colleges across the country were assessed by the commission on various parameters of which only 221 AYUSH colleges met the standards while 319 failed to meet the standards. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board has divided the 221 AYUSH colleges that met the standards into three categories based on the standards.
Only 1 out of 8 colleges get A rating from NCISM: Under the assessment of the NCISM, 55 AYUSH colleges across the country have been included in A category, 55 AYUSH colleges in B category and 111 AYUSH colleges have got C rating.
With regard to AYUSH colleges in Uttarakhand, only AYUSH college has got A rating, one college B rating and 6 colleges C rating. The rating released by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of NCISM has raised questions over the functioning of government AYUSH colleges in Uttarakhand.
Eight AYUSH colleges of the state which met the standards
Patanjali Bhartiya Ayurved Vigyan Evam Shodh Sansthan, Haridwar has been included in A category.
Himalayan Ayurvedic Medical College, Doiwala has been included in B category.
Gurukul Ayurvedic College, Haridwar, Doon Institute of Medical Sciences, Dehradun, Devbhoomi Medical College of Ayurveda, Dehradun, Shivalik Institute of Ayurveda and Research, Dehradun, Motherhood Ayurvedic Medical College, Bhagwanpur, Rishikul Ayurvedic College, Haridwar are included in C category.
The failure of the AYUSH colleges in Uttarakhand to meet the NCISM quality standards comes as a setback to the state government's bid to promote the state as a major AYUSH destination.
In January this year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a review meeting with the AYUSH officials, had directed them to strive towards making Uttarakhand a major destination in the field of AYUSH and wellness.
Read more: