ETV Bharat / state

12 Out Of 20 AYUSH Colleges In Uttarakhand Fail To Meet Quality Standards In National Assessment

Dehradun: In a setback to claims by the Pushkar Singh Dhami led BJP government in Uttarakhand to make the state a prime AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy)destination, 12 of the 20 AYUSH colleges in the state have failed to met the quality standards by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

In the rating released by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of NCISM for pan India colleges, out of the total 20 AYUSH colleges in Uttarakhand, only 8 AYUSH colleges have met the standards.

According to the rating list released on the website of NCISM, 540 AYUSH colleges across the country were assessed by the commission on various parameters of which only 221 AYUSH colleges met the standards while 319 failed to meet the standards. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board has divided the 221 AYUSH colleges that met the standards into three categories based on the standards.

Only 1 out of 8 colleges get A rating from NCISM: Under the assessment of the NCISM, 55 AYUSH colleges across the country have been included in A category, 55 AYUSH colleges in B category and 111 AYUSH colleges have got C rating.

With regard to AYUSH colleges in Uttarakhand, only AYUSH college has got A rating, one college B rating and 6 colleges C rating. The rating released by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of NCISM has raised questions over the functioning of government AYUSH colleges in Uttarakhand.

Eight AYUSH colleges of the state which met the standards