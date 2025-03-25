12 Odisha Congress MLAs Face Action For 'Disrupting House Proceedings', Barred From Attending Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly witnessed high drama on Tuesday after as many as 12 Congress MLAs were suspended from the House for seven working days for their 'unruly and disorderly behaviour' during the proceedings.

Assembly Speaker Surama Padhi announced the suspension after House proceedings were marred by frequent disruptions. As the suspended MLAs continued their protest, Speaker directed them to leave the House immediately.

While Congress has 12 MLAs in the state, only Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Ramesh Jena were spared, while rest 12 legislators have been suspended from the House.

Who All Were Suspended?

Those who have been suspended include Ramachandra Kadam, CS Raazen Ekka, Dasrathi Gamango, Ashok Das, Satyajeet Gamango, Sagar Das, Prafulla Pradhan, Mangu Khilla, Pabitra Saunta, Kadraka Appala Swamy, Nilamadhab Hikaka, and Sofia Firdous.

For the last 13 days, the Opposition Congress MLAs have been protesting inside and outside the House demanding formation of a House Committee to address the issues concerning safety and protection of women. Prior to this, senior MLA Tara Bahinipati was suspended for seven days for holding placards and creating ruckus near the Speaker's podium.

What OPCC President Said

Reacting to the suspension, newly-appointed president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Bhakta Charan Das slammed the government and said the decision was made to silence the voice of Opposition in the House.

"The government was quick to suspend Congress MLAs who were demanding justice for women. But why is the government not showing any urgency regarding the crimes against girls and women? If they cannot ensure justice, what is the purpose of being in power? What is their duty then? People have no fear of the government as the latter hasn't been able to do anything to stop crimes? The Congress faced the British bullets during the freedom struggle, what are we witnessing in independent India? The government does not know how to respect democracy," Das criticised.

The OPCC president further accused the ruling BJP of avoiding accountability by silencing the Opposition voices through suspension. "The proposal for House Committee formation was a fair and peace solution. It would have ensured smooth functioning of the Assembly, but they do not want the Assembly to run properly. They have no interest in addressing the concerns raised by us. They want to escape. In just a year, their failure has been exposed. People have already started to reject them. They (government) think that by suspending the Congress MLAs, they will be able to silence our voices. Congress will continue its fight for justice. There will be a mass protest in the days to come," the senior Congress leader stated.