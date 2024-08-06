ETV Bharat / state

12 Bihar Children Rescued From Daltonganj Railway Station, 1 Held

Palamu (Jharkhand): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 12 children, aged 10 to 14, from Daltonganj railway station in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday. Also, a man was arrested from the spot on child trafficking charges.

All the children and the suspect are residents of Salaiya in Bihar's Gaya district. The RPF and police are currently interrogating the suspect and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has been informed about the matter.

According to officials, during a routine patrolling activity this morning, RPF personnel noticed a group of children sitting on the platform of the Daltonganj railway station. Suspicious on finding them unattended, the RPF personnel questioned them about their whereabouts.

It was then found that the children were being taken to Noida to work in a factory and were waiting for a train. Based on information provided by the children, a person was arrested from the spot itself.