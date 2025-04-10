ETV Bharat / state

118 Diamond Workers Fall Ill After Drinking Water From A Cooler In Gujarat, Celphos Poisoning Suspected

Surat: At least 118 diamond workers fell ill after consuming water from a filtration plant on the factory premises here on Wednesday, police said. The affected workers have been admitted to two privately run hospitals in the city, where two of them are in critical condition, they said.

Officials said that 118 employees out of 120 working at Anabh Gems Company at Kapodara here fell sick immediately after consuming the water during lunch on the company premises. “The employees complained of headache, dizziness and stomach ache after drinking water. All were immediately sent to two private hospitals for treatment,” they said.

An initial probe revealed that some antisocial element had mixed a pesticide called Celphos, used to control pests in grains, in the water filtration plant.

“The condition of two patients is critical, and they have been kept in the ICU, while the condition of 116 patients is stable. The police have started investigating this serious incident,” said an official.