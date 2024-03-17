112 kg Silver Jewellery Worth Rs 65 Lakh Seized From Bus in Rajasthan, A Day After MCC Kicks In

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

112 kg Silver worth Rs 65 Lakh Seized in Rajasthan's Dausa, A Day After MCC Kicks In

The bus was intercepted at a checkpoint near Tikri Jaffran in Dausa district this morning. Police found two bags carrying 112 kg silver jewellery worth Rs 65 lakh. Police seized the jewellery and investigations are underway.

Dausa (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Police on Sunday seized 112 kg silver jewellery worth nearly Rs 65 lakh from a bus in Mahuva subdivision of Rajasthan's Dausa district, a day after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Lok Sabha elections from April 19.

The bus, going to Churu from Agra, was intercepted near Tikri Jaffran area before the Bharatpur border. Two bags were spotted at the back and on verifying, police found silver jewellery weighing around 112 kg.

Police said efforts are on for enforcing MCC as per ECI directives. Under which, checking of vehicles and frisking of suspected individuals have been started to prevent flow of cash and kind during the poll campaign. Various check points have been set up across the district, where vehicles are being intercepted.

Mahuva police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Solanki said the silver jewellery is worth Rs 65 lakh. The passengers of the bus are being interrogated about the presence of the bags but nobody could say as to who had placed those, he said.

Police have seized the bags carrying silver jewellery and probe is on for its owner, police said.

The Dausa administration has been alerted following the seizure a day after the MCC came into effect. Notably, in 2023 Assembly elections, Mahuva Police had made a seizure of huge quantities of gold and silver jewellery.

