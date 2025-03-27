ETV Bharat / state

11,000 Kg Of Gunpowder Illegally Stored At Firm's Blast-Hit Godown In Goa: Police

Panaji: An Investigation into a fire-triggered blast at the warehouse of a private small calibre ammunition-making factory in South Goa last week has indicated that nearly 11,000 kg of gunpowder was illegally stored at the facility, police said.

In a media statement on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said around 11,000 kg of gunpowder was stored in one of the magazines without obtaining the requisite license from authorities by M/s Hughes Precision Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, which owned the factory.

The fire at the warehouse, stocked with explosives, sparked a massive explosion destroying 14.5 tonnes of gunpowder, police said earlier on March 21. No casualty was reported in the incident, which occurred at around 10.30 pm on March 20 on the premises of M/s Hughes Precision in Naqueri-Betul village in South Goa.

The blast, however, created cracks in the houses of people living nearby. A manufacturing plant of the company is located at Verna Industrial Estate in South Goa.

The police said a complaint against the firm was filed by the South Goa Deputy Collector based in Quepem town, accusing the management and other staff of not complying with standing instructions or guidelines issued by authorities during the grant of license for transportation and storing of propellant (gunpowder).