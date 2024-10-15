ETV Bharat / state

11-Yr-Old Girl Molested In Rajdhani Express; Concerns Raised Over Passenger Safety

New Delhi: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly molested in an air conditioned 3-tier coach of the Rajdhani Express heading towards Bengaluru from Hazrat Nizamuddin on Monday night.

The victim was travelling with her mother when an unknown person allegedly molested her at around 2 am. It is alleged that no police personnel were deployed in the train when the incident occurred.

Passengers protested against it and complained to the travelling ticket examiner. On information, a team from Bhopal Police reached the train and asked passengers to complain to the railway police when the train reached Bengaluru. The accused could not be traced while the passengers have demanded to examine the CCTV footage.

Concerns over passenger safety: Every day lakhs of passengers travel by train and since people fall asleep during the journey, police should be more active to ensure passengers' safety, a passenger said adding that such an incident in a train like Rajdhani Express is highly condemnable.