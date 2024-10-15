ETV Bharat / state

11-Yr-Old Girl Molested In Rajdhani Express; Concerns Raised Over Passenger Safety

A girl, travelling with her mother, was molested in Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express on Monday night. No policemen were present in the coach.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

New Delhi: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly molested in an air conditioned 3-tier coach of the Rajdhani Express heading towards Bengaluru from Hazrat Nizamuddin on Monday night.

The victim was travelling with her mother when an unknown person allegedly molested her at around 2 am. It is alleged that no police personnel were deployed in the train when the incident occurred.

Passengers protested against it and complained to the travelling ticket examiner. On information, a team from Bhopal Police reached the train and asked passengers to complain to the railway police when the train reached Bengaluru. The accused could not be traced while the passengers have demanded to examine the CCTV footage.

Concerns over passenger safety: Every day lakhs of passengers travel by train and since people fall asleep during the journey, police should be more active to ensure passengers' safety, a passenger said adding that such an incident in a train like Rajdhani Express is highly condemnable.

"Meri Saheli" drive: An initiative named "Meri Saheli" has been initiated by the RPF. In this, RPF gets the PNR and seat number of women traveling alone in the train so as to ensure their security. Also, women police personnel are deployed in the train, who are posted near women passengers.

"There are policemen in every train for handling security concerns. Police personnel change when the division changes. Why were there no policemen in the train where the alleged molestation took place is not known. Safety of passengers is of utmost importance," Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway

Delhi Division PRO Ajay J. Michael said he has spoken to the Divisional Security Commissioner. The matter is not of Delhi Division, he added.

