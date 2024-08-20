ETV Bharat / state

11-Yr-Old Disabled Girl Molested In Park Near Thane Hospital, Accused Held

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Maharashtra's Kalwa Police arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor disabled girl in the premises of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. Police said a case has been registered and a probe is underway.

Thane (Maharashtra): An 11-year-old specially challenged girl, who came to a hospital to see her ailing grandparent, was allegedly molested by a man at a nearby park in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested, they said.

The girl had come with her mother to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. She was standing at the hospital when the accused approached her and lured her to a park in the premises, where she was allegedly molested. On finding her missing, her family members searched for her and found her in the park.

The doctors, who were on strike, too rushed to the park. They informed the security guards and along with the family members, assaulted the accused. The security guards too rushed to the spot. After which, police were informed and soon a team arrived at the spot. After which, the accused was handed over to the police team.

Police said that on information, a team from Kalwa police station arrived at the hospital and arrested the accused, who has been identified as Pradeep Shelke (42). A case has been lodged and the accused is being interrogated, an officer of Kalwa Police said, adding that investigation is underway.

TAGGED:

KALWA POLICEDISABLED GIRL MOLESTEDMOLESTED BY A MANTHANE MOLESTATION CASE

