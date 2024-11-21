ETV Bharat / state

11-Yr-Old Boy Strangled To Death By Mother, Step-Father In Meerut; Two Held

Meerut: A woman allegedly strangled her 11-year-old son to death with her second husband and then tried to pass it off as suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, police said on Thursday. Both the accused have been arrested and investigations are underway, they added.

The incident took place in Mohalla Garhi Khatikan of Sardhana. Confessing her crime during interrogation, the woman said she plotted to kill her son as he had learnt about her illicit relationship with a youth. She took her second husband's help in strangling the boy to death and then hung the body from the ceiling.

Accused, Nasreen, a resident of Sardana told police that her first husband Anees died three years ago. Six months after his death, she married Sameer. She had a son, Sahil (11) and a daughter from her first marriage and another daughter from her second marriage.

After marrying Sameer, Nasreen lived in a rented house in Khatauli and had shifted to Mohalla Garhi Khatikan two months ago. Nasreen told that she was in a relationship with a youth and Sahil came to know about this. Fearing that her illicit relations would come to light, she hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her son and also included Sameer in her plan.

They together strangled Sahil to death and tried to pose it as suicide. On information about an alleged suicide of a minor boy, Sardhana Police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.