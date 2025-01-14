ETV Bharat / state

11-Yr-Old Boy Runs Away From Home To Meet SRK, Rescued By RPF At Madhya Pradesh Rly Stn

The boy started trying stunts at home after watching Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'. Neighbours too complained about these dangerous stunts to his father.

11-Yr-Old Boy Runs Away From Home To Meet SRK, Rescued By RPF At Madhya Pradesh Rly Stn
Sant Hirdaram Nagar railway station in Bhopal (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

Bhopal: An 11-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, who ran away from home to meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was rescued by the Railway Police Force (RPF) at Sant Hirdaram Nagar railway station in Bhopal and handed over to his parents.

Officials of Sant Hirdaram Nagar RPF said the boy was caught traveling without a ticket. When asked as to where he was going, he said that he had to go to Mumbai.

Suspicious at the boy's answer, the RPF personnel took him aside for further questioning. During this, he told he is going to Mumbai to meet Shah Rukh Khan and complain about his father.

The boy told RPF that he had watched 'Jawan' in September 2023 and was highly impressed by Shah Rukh's stunts. After which, he became a fan of the actor and has since then watched more than 40 of his films.

He also started attempting similar stunts at home and got hurt. When his father noticed him, he asked him not to try such dangerous things but the boy did not listen to him. Neighbours too used to complain about his dangerous stunts. One day, his father beat him up and angered by this, the boy decided to leave for Mumbai to meet Shah Rukh Khan. He collected money by breaking his piggy bank and left for Mumbai.

RPF assistant inspector Rakesh Patel said, "When the child was caught at Sant Hirdaram railway station, he told he did not have money to buy a ticket and had only Rs 220 that he had taken from his piggy bank. He said his father had beaten him up for doing Shah Rukh Khan's stunts. He wanted to meet the actor so that he could teach a lesson to his father."

Read more

  1. Rajasthan: Class 8 student runs away to meet Instagram friend, tracked by police
  2. Groom runs away from wedding in UP's Bareilly; bride chases him for 20 km

Bhopal: An 11-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, who ran away from home to meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was rescued by the Railway Police Force (RPF) at Sant Hirdaram Nagar railway station in Bhopal and handed over to his parents.

Officials of Sant Hirdaram Nagar RPF said the boy was caught traveling without a ticket. When asked as to where he was going, he said that he had to go to Mumbai.

Suspicious at the boy's answer, the RPF personnel took him aside for further questioning. During this, he told he is going to Mumbai to meet Shah Rukh Khan and complain about his father.

The boy told RPF that he had watched 'Jawan' in September 2023 and was highly impressed by Shah Rukh's stunts. After which, he became a fan of the actor and has since then watched more than 40 of his films.

He also started attempting similar stunts at home and got hurt. When his father noticed him, he asked him not to try such dangerous things but the boy did not listen to him. Neighbours too used to complain about his dangerous stunts. One day, his father beat him up and angered by this, the boy decided to leave for Mumbai to meet Shah Rukh Khan. He collected money by breaking his piggy bank and left for Mumbai.

RPF assistant inspector Rakesh Patel said, "When the child was caught at Sant Hirdaram railway station, he told he did not have money to buy a ticket and had only Rs 220 that he had taken from his piggy bank. He said his father had beaten him up for doing Shah Rukh Khan's stunts. He wanted to meet the actor so that he could teach a lesson to his father."

Read more

  1. Rajasthan: Class 8 student runs away to meet Instagram friend, tracked by police
  2. Groom runs away from wedding in UP's Bareilly; bride chases him for 20 km

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANT HIRDARAM NAGAR RAILWAY STATIONBOY RUNS AWAY FROM HOME TO MEET SRKSHAH RUKH KHANUP BOY RUNS AWAY TO MEET SRK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.