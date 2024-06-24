ETV Bharat / state

11-Yr-Old Boy Dies As Toy Train Overturns In Chandigarh Mall

In a tragic accident, Shahbaz (11) and his cousin were sitting in the last compartment of the toy train in Elante Mall when it lost balance and overturned. Shahbaz was taken to a hospital with severe head injuries but died during treatment. A case has been registered against the train operator and mall management.

Elante Mall's toy train (ETV Bharat Picture)

Chandigarh: An 11-year-old boy died of head injuries after falling off a toy train when it overturned at Elante Mall in Chandigarh.

According to police, deceased, Shahbaz, was riding the last compartment of the toy train with his cousin when it overturned, causing him to fall off and sustain serious head injuries on Saturday. His parents rushed him to Sector-32 Hospital, where he died during treatment. His body was handed over to his family after post-mortem on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the mall management and toy train owner at the Industrial Area police station. Also, the toy train has been confiscated.

Shahbaz's father Jitinder Pal Singh, a resident of Nawanshahr, said they had come to Elante Mall with his relative Navdeep's family at around 8 pm on Saturday. Seeing a toy train in the ground floor of the mall, Shahbaz and Navdeep's son pleaded their parents to allow them to take a ride.

Following which, Jitinder booked two seats at Rs 400 for the two children. The driver however did not issue any tickets to him, he said. The toy train ride began at around 9:30 pm and Shabaz and his cousin boarded the last compartment. However, during the ride, the toy train suddenly lost its balance and the rear compartment overturned.

On the basis of the complaint of the victim's father, a case was registered. Jitinder has accused that his son died due to the negligence of the toy train operator.

Police have seized the CCTV footage from Elante Mall in which the victim was seen trying to get off the toy train before the accident. Investigation revealed that only two children were sitting in the toy train.

Investigations have revealed that Shahbaz's head hit the floor as the compartment overturned. He started to bleed profusely and was taken to the hospital. Shahbaz's cousin managed a close shave.

