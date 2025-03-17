ETV Bharat / state

11-Year-Old Girl Raped, Strangled To Death In UP's Bareilly

Bareilly: An 11-year-old girl raped and strangled to death after being raped when her parents were out to celebrate Holi in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Saturday, police officials said.

The police team came to know about the incident through X, as no complaint had been filed by the child's family. The family claimed that the girl was sick and had a severe stomach ache, but the post-mortem revealed she had been rape before being strangulated to death.

As per local inputs, the family, originally from Shahjahanpur, works in a factory in Mohalla Para Faridpur under Faridpur police station area of ​​Bareilly. On Saturday, the husband and wife had gone out to celebrate Holi.

Their 11-year-old daughter was alone at home. Meanwhile, a woman living in the neighbourhood called the couple, informing them that their daughter was lying on the ground.

As the parents rushed home, they found the daughter dead. On receiving the information, the police reached and inquired into the matter. The family members told the police that their daughter had a stomachache and died due to it.