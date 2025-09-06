Man Held For Raping Minor Girl And Impregnating Her In UP's Bareilly

ETV Bharat / state

Bareilly: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her.

Police said the 11-year-old victim gave birth to a baby which died later at the district women's hospital. The accused, who is married resided near the victim's place in a village under Nawabganj police station area in Bareilly.

Police said the victim had been complaining of abdominal pain for the last several days. Her family took her to a local doctor who gave her medicines. But as the pain did not subside, she underwent an ultrasound at a private hospital on September 4 which revealed she was six months pregnant.

When the family quizzed the victim, she narrated her ordeal and said the accused had been sexually abusing her for the last eight months. The victim also said the accused had made obscene videos and had been blackmailing her.

Police said the accused is married and has two children. It is alleged that around seven to eight months ago, the accused lured the victim to his house, where he raped her and made videos.