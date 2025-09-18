11-Year-Old-Boy Knocks Doors Of Vijayawada Police Station, Says 'My Mother Makes Me Study Too Much'
Police officers, used to handling thefts and quarrels, were amused to see a sixth-standard boy marching in to file a case against his mother.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
Vijayawada: Remember Taare Zameen Par, where little Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi felt crushed under the weight of books and expectations coping with dyslexia, till his art teacher rescued him? But this sixth-standard boy in Vijayawada, probably weighed down by studies (not having to deal with learning issues), did not wait for a teacher to help him. He went straight to the police to complain against his mother, who was “forcing him to study all the time."
The incident took place at the Town police station, where officers are used to handling cases pertaining to thefts, disputes, and traffic chaos, but never against studies. The boy, a resident of Satyanarayanapuram Gulabithota, walked into the police station with all seriousness and met the in-charge officer alleging that his mother is inflicting stress on him by asking him to study all the time.
Though the official patiently listened to the kid, he had to control his laughter after understanding the reason that triggered the child to raise a complaint.
He called the woman to the police station and gathered information that she is a single parent, has two sons and she has been raising them alone after separating from her husband. She works long hours in a shop to run her family. With much difficulty, she has been trying to provide a good education for her younger son as the elder one also works at a shop to fend for the family expenses. She also got the younger son a mobile phone thinking that it could aid his learning. But instead of using it for schoolwork, he kept on browsing it for fun. As she scolded the child, he sought police intervention, ACP Durga Rao revealed.
After hearing both sides, the ACP turned a counsellor and explained to the boy how important discipline was. “I explained to the child about how his mother wants a better life for him which can only be possible if he studies well,” said the police officer.
The boy finally understood and apologised to his mother with a promise that he would concentrate on studies. His mother also agreed to allow him time on the mobile when he was not studying.
Read More