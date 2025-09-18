ETV Bharat / state

11-Year-Old-Boy Knocks Doors Of Vijayawada Police Station, Says 'My Mother Makes Me Study Too Much'

Vijayawada: Remember Taare Zameen Par, where little Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi felt crushed under the weight of books and expectations coping with dyslexia, till his art teacher rescued him? But this sixth-standard boy in Vijayawada, probably weighed down by studies (not having to deal with learning issues), did not wait for a teacher to help him. He went straight to the police to complain against his mother, who was “forcing him to study all the time."

The incident took place at the Town police station, where officers are used to handling cases pertaining to thefts, disputes, and traffic chaos, but never against studies. The boy, a resident of Satyanarayanapuram Gulabithota, walked into the police station with all seriousness and met the in-charge officer alleging that his mother is inflicting stress on him by asking him to study all the time.

Though the official patiently listened to the kid, he had to control his laughter after understanding the reason that triggered the child to raise a complaint.