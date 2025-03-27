11 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained By Sri Lankan Navy Near Katchatheevu

Ramanathapuram: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested at least 11 fishermen, who are from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, near Katchatheevu for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) for fishing, sources said on Thursday.
The arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Port and handed over to the Sri Lankan Fisheries Department officials. The families of the arrested fishermen have made appeals to the Union government, urging swift intervention to secure their release.
The recurring issue has led Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to consistently appeal to the Union Government, including writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, condemning these arrests and demanding the safe return of the fishermen.
On Wednesday, i.e., March 26, over 500 fishermen from the Rameswaram fishing harbour in Ramanathapuram district ventured into the sea for fishing after obtaining proper authorisation from the state Fisheries Department.
While they were engaged in fishing near Katchatheevu, the patrolling Sri Lankan Coast Guard apprehended 11 of them on charges of illegal fishing beyond the maritime boundary, including seizing their motorboat.
As per previous records, 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were arrested on January 27 on similar charges, were released on March 20. Similarly, 11 Rameswaram fishermen arrested in February were freed and returned to Chennai last night.
