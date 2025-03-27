ETV Bharat / state

11 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained By Sri Lankan Navy Near Katchatheevu

Ramanathapuram: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested at least 11 fishermen, who are from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, near Katchatheevu for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) for fishing, sources said on Thursday.

The arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Port and handed over to the Sri Lankan Fisheries Department officials. The families of the arrested fishermen have made appeals to the Union government, urging swift intervention to secure their release.

The recurring issue has led Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to consistently appeal to the Union Government, including writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, condemning these arrests and demanding the safe return of the fishermen.