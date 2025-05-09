ETV Bharat / state

11 Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of YSRCP Leader, Aide In Kurnool In 2017

Kurnool: A court in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district has sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment in the brutal killing of YSRCP leader Kangati Lakshmi Narayana Reddy and his aide, Boya Sambasivudu in 2017. Also, a fine of Rs 1,000 each has been imposed on the convicts.

Kurnool district and sessions court chief justice G Kabarthi issued the verdict on Thursday.

Reddy, a prominent YSRCP leader from Cherukulapadu in Veldurthi mandal, was husband of former Pattikonda MLA Kangati Sridevi. The incident took place on May 21, 2017, when the deceased was on his way to attend a wedding in Ramakrishnapuram.

According to the prosecution, the YSRCP leader's convoy was ambushed at a damaged culvert on Krishnagiri Road. The assailants, arriving in two tractors, rammed into Reddy's vehicle, dragged him out and murdered him. An explosion also occurred. Reddy's aide, who was in the car with him, also died on the spot.