11 New Delhi Assembly Panel To Monitor Functioning Of Government

New Delhi: To facilitate the functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly smoothly, 11 new committees have been formed for the year 2025–26. These new panels were constituted under the supervision of Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta.

These committees pertain to segments such as Women and Child Welfare, Student and Youth Welfare, Minority Welfare, Other Backward Classes Welfare Committee, Committee on subjects related to unauthorised colonies and Privileges Committee. These committees comprised members of political parties.

Announcing the formation of the committees, Gupta said, "The principles of participatory and inclusive democracy have been strengthened by giving due representation to all political parties in the committees. It is believed that these committees will do concrete and positive work in the interest of the people of Delhi as well as strengthen the legislative process."

Providing an overview, Gupta said, "The meetings of the Legislative Assembly are held for a limited time, so committees are very important for continuous monitoring of the functioning of the government. The functioning of the governance has become complex. In such a situation, committees are formed to ensure that the government remains accountable. The idea is to ensure money is used judiciously and schemes are implemented properly."

The total number of committees now stands at 29 with the inclusion of 18 committees already formed. "The committees have been formed in a phased manner. First of all, 11 committees were formed in the first phase, then seven panels came up in the second phase. As many as 11 committees have been formed in the third phase. The formation of the remaining six committees will also be announced soon."