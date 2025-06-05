11-Month-Old Infant Raped By Uncle In Bihar, Police Assure Strict Action

Gaya: In a shocking incident, an 11-month-old baby girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle in Amas police station area of Bihar's Gaya district on Wednesday.

According to a complaint lodged by the infant's family, the heinous crime was allegedly committed by her uncle at around 8 PM last night.

In the complaint, they alleged that the accused took the girl away from the house with an intention to rape her. The 11-month-old was sleeping in the room when her uncle came inside and took her out on the pretext of taking her for a walk. As other family members were busy with their work, after half an hour, the accused quietly laid the girl on the bed and disappeared from the scene. When the mother came to the room, she saw the girl crying in pain.

When she took her girl in her lap, she saw her bleeding, which left her in a state of shock. It was after the neighbors told that the girl was taken away by the cousin uncle, that the family members immediately dialed 112 seeking help of police.

As soon as the information was received, a police team reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital. As per doctors, the infant is now out of danger due to timely medical intervention. Following a preliminary investigation, the Amas police station took the accused into custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gaya, Anand Kumar said that the Dial 112 team swung into action and took the girl to the hospital. ASP (Sherghati-1) inspected the spot while a forensic team was also sent to gather evidence. Further action has been initiated after registering a case in this connection.

SSP Kumar said the accused will not be spared under any circumstances. Gaya Police is committed to the safety of women and children. A charge sheet will be filed as early as possible and the culprit will be handed strict punishment via a fast track court.

"The accused will not be spared. Gaya Police took immediate action and shifted the girl to the hospital. Accused uncle has been arrested. We will ensure strict punishment for him," said the Gaya SSP.