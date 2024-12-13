ETV Bharat / state

11 Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Citing Disillusionment

Sukma: As many as 11 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, a police official said. Of the 11, Jogendra Yadav was 'agriculture committee president' under 'Peddabodkel revolutionary party committee' of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), while Hemla Deva was head of the movement's 'public relations committee', Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.



Both the Naxalites have been associated with the Maoist organisation for a long time. Chavan said that all the surrendered Naxalites were fed up with the hollow ideology of the Maoists. According to Chavan, surrendered Maoists also expressed their unhappiness with the violence happening in Bastar.



"All the surrendered Maoists are troubled by Naxalism and the violence caused by it. They are unhappy with the hollow ideology of the Maoists. We will ensure that everyone gets the benefit of rehabilitation policy," Chavan said.



Sukma SP said that all the surrendered Maoists will be given the facilities available under Niyyad Nellnar scheme. They will also be provided rehabilitation benefits and a cash amount by the government.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai said his government will end Naxalism from Bastar in the stipulated time frame. The CM said that within the last one year, 213 Maoists from Bastar were killed. According to him, surrendered and arrested 1,750 militants. He also said that development work is being done in remote villages under the 'Niyad Nellnar' (your good village) scheme.