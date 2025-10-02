11 Killed, Including Eight Girls, As Tractor-Trolley Overturns During Durga Idol Immersion In MP
A tractor-trolley carrying over 30 devotees overturned in the Ardla Dam backwaters during idol immersion on Dussehra.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident during Dussehra idol immersion left 11 people dead in Khandwa district on Thursday evening. The victims include eight girls.
The tragedy took place in Ardla village of Pandhana block around 6 p.m. A tractor-trolley carrying more than 30 people overturned while crossing a road through the backwaters of the Ardla Dam. The vehicle sank within minutes, plunging villagers into the water.
Eyewitnesses said the road suddenly caved in under the trolley’s weight. Panic spread instantly. People on the banks began shouting, while several young men jumped into the dam to try to rescue those trapped. “It was dark, the water was deep, and we couldn’t reach them,” said a villager.
The commotion lasted several minutes. Police and SDRF teams were called in and began rescue operations. By late evening, 11 bodies had been recovered. Officials said the dead include eight young girls and three others. The number of missing persons was not immediately confirmed.
Collector Rishav Gupta and Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai reached the spot to supervise the rescue. Ambulances rushed bodies to the district hospital. The emergency ward was kept on alert for survivors.
“Rescue teams are still working in the dam backwaters. More people are feared trapped. We have recovered 11 bodies so far,” a police officer said.
Villagers described scenes of chaos as the trolley toppled. Many of the victims were children who had gone along with their families for the immersion procession. “We had gathered to celebrate Dussehra, but within minutes, it turned into mourning. Entire families are grieving,” another resident said.
The accident has cast a shadow over the festival in Khandwa, with crowds lingering near the dam through the night as search operations continued.
