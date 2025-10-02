ETV Bharat / state

11 Killed, Including Eight Girls, As Tractor-Trolley Overturns During Durga Idol Immersion In MP

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident during Dussehra idol immersion left 11 people dead in Khandwa district on Thursday evening. The victims include eight girls.

The tragedy took place in Ardla village of Pandhana block around 6 p.m. A tractor-trolley carrying more than 30 people overturned while crossing a road through the backwaters of the Ardla Dam. The vehicle sank within minutes, plunging villagers into the water.

Eyewitnesses said the road suddenly caved in under the trolley’s weight. Panic spread instantly. People on the banks began shouting, while several young men jumped into the dam to try to rescue those trapped. “It was dark, the water was deep, and we couldn’t reach them,” said a villager.

The commotion lasted several minutes. Police and SDRF teams were called in and began rescue operations. By late evening, 11 bodies had been recovered. Officials said the dead include eight young girls and three others. The number of missing persons was not immediately confirmed.

Collector Rishav Gupta and Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai reached the spot to supervise the rescue. Ambulances rushed bodies to the district hospital. The emergency ward was kept on alert for survivors.