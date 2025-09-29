ETV Bharat / state

11 Killed In Rain Related Incidents In Maharashtra; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai

Mumbai: At least 11 people have died in rain related incidents in Maharashtra since Sunday with the Meteorological Department issuing orange alert for Mumbai and suburbs.

Heavy rains in Mumbai city and suburbs since Monday morning have affected road and rail traffic. Heavy showers were recorded in the eastern and western suburbs, especially Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Chincholi.

As many as 11 citizens have died in incidents that occurred at different places due to heavy rains on Sunday, officials of the state disaster management department have informed. An average of 47.47 millimeters of rain was recorded in Mumbai city. The average rainfall in the western suburbs was 53.61 millimeters and in the eastern suburbs 37.92 millimeters. The Andheri subway has been closed for traffic due to water logging. The heavy rains have also affected local train services, with Western and Central Railways running 10 to 15 minutes late. Motorists faced traffic snarls due to poor visibility in the morning.