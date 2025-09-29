11 Killed In Rain Related Incidents In Maharashtra; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai
Heavy rains were recorded in Mumbai suburbs including Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Chincholi with the IMD issuing orange alert.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST
Mumbai: At least 11 people have died in rain related incidents in Maharashtra since Sunday with the Meteorological Department issuing orange alert for Mumbai and suburbs.
Heavy rains in Mumbai city and suburbs since Monday morning have affected road and rail traffic. Heavy showers were recorded in the eastern and western suburbs, especially Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Chincholi.
As many as 11 citizens have died in incidents that occurred at different places due to heavy rains on Sunday, officials of the state disaster management department have informed. An average of 47.47 millimeters of rain was recorded in Mumbai city. The average rainfall in the western suburbs was 53.61 millimeters and in the eastern suburbs 37.92 millimeters. The Andheri subway has been closed for traffic due to water logging. The heavy rains have also affected local train services, with Western and Central Railways running 10 to 15 minutes late. Motorists faced traffic snarls due to poor visibility in the morning.
The rains continue to lash Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Heavy rains have lashed Trimbakeshwar, Yeola and Malegaon talukas of Nashik, and water release from Gangapur dam has been increased. An alert has been issued to villages along the Godavari river.
The Mumbai Municipal Corporation has activated emergency planning in the wake of the rains. Schools have been closed in Palghar, Chhtrapati Sambhajinagar district, and a yellow alert has been issued for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Jalna, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar. Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Konkan and Ghat regions are likely to receive heavy rains till September 30.
