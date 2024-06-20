11 Girl Students Allegedly Molested by Shopkeeper in Himachal Pradesh; Accused Absconding

Shimla: In a shocking incident of sexual harassment against children reported from Himachal Pradesh, at least 11 girl students have accused a middle-aged shopkeeper of touching them inappropriately in a wrong and indecent manner.

Police have booked the accused under the POCSO Act following a complaint by the teacher who is the chairperson of the school's sexual harassment committee. The accused remains absconding in the case.

The incident has come to light in Chaupal area of capital Shimla. It is learnt that the accused is a local resident and runs a shop near the school. In their complaint filed in this regard, the girl students studying in classes 7th to 11th said that when they used to go to the shop to buy some goods, the accused used to touch them in a wrong and indecent manner.

While the students hesitated earlier, one of them mustered courage and reported this to the teacher who is the chairperson of the sexual harassment committee of the school on 15th of June.

The sexual harassment committee accordingly called all the 11 students, who confirmed to the allegations of molestation by the accused shopkeeper. On 18 June, a meeting of the school management committee was called wherein it was decided to report the matter to the police.

SHO Chaupal, Manoj Thakur confirmed that police have received a complaint of sexual harassment of the girl students by the accused shopkeeper, who has been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused who is absconding in the case.