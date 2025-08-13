Women, Children Among 11 Devotees Killed After Pickup Van Collides With Truck In Rajasthan's Dausa

Dausa: At least 11 persons, including women and children, were killed and 12 others sustained critical injuries after a pickup van collided with a container truck near Bapi village on Manoharpur Road in Rajasthan's Dausa district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased include four women and seven children, sources said.

As per preliminary reports, the victims were returning from Khatushyamji temple when the vehicle carrying them collided with the container truck, leading to death of 10 persons on the spot.

Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where another woman succumbed to the injuries, taking the toll to 11. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem.

Police sources said all the deceased belonged to Asrauli village in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh and were returning home from a pilgrimage to Khatushyam and Salasar Balaji.

District Collector Devendra Kumar said, "According to the initial information, 11 persons have died in the accident near Bapi on Dausa-Manoharpur road. The accident happened after a passenger pickup collided with a container. So far, nine critical persons have been referred to Jaipur SMS hospital, while three are under treatment at Dausa District Hospital."

According to several eyewitnesses, the collision was so severe that the front portion of the pickup was completely crushed, while several passengers who were trapped inside were pulled out after an hour-long operation.

Sharing details, DSP Raviprakash Sharma said, "All the victims first visited Khatushyamji temple, then went to Salasar Balaji. From there, they were returning home. The pickup van carrying the pilgrims collided with a container that was parked on the roadside near Bapi. Seven children and four women lost their lives. All those who died are residents of Asrauli village in Etah, Uttar Pradesh."

Meanwhile, the administration has contacted the families of the deceased and assured them of financial assistance and necessary help.